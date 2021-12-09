How to code MACD crossover?

How to code for the first MACD (Green) crossover only (if MACD second time crossover then it is consider as not valid signal)?
Files:
Screenshot_d711_LI.jpg  1589 kb
 
It is necessary to find the moment of the first upward crossing (the birth of 'Zone UP'). Then find intersections ('Signal').


 
I'm very appreciate your answer. But how to exectly use mql4 to code this signal? What is the code look like?

 
Why are you asking about the old terminal? You are on the MQL5 forum and you posted your question in the main thread. If you are using the old terminal - you should post your questions in a special thread - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 . I will postpone your topic.

 
If anyone has an answer to this question please post the code. I'm looking for the MQL5 code
