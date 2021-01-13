Bug report on SymbolInfoDouble
This works only on those symbols where the trade server broadcasts such data. For example, this works on exchanges:
Specification:
WIndows 'Market Watch' -
Thanks for your reply Vladimir.
But what I observed among my tests is that I received well these informations for FX pairs and after a short time, not anymore !
So, is this a not homogeneous behavior perhaps not linked to versions but more on the server policies with a possible interruption on broadcating these informations then ?
I made the same observations on ICM and on Metaquotes server's connections.
I'm in a process of migrating to mql5 a mql4 application intensively based on these informations.
In mt4 code, the implementation for getting last high price is a call like "MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_HIGH); "
And it works perfecty well. I taught that the equivalent functionality would be achieved with SymbolInfo.
Surprising ....
Hi,
It seems that we have a problem on recent verions of MT5.
It is easy to see
Just drop the script on any chart and have a look on 'Last LastHigh LastLow' values.
Check for an old and current versions of MT5.
This is not due to the script or underlying class, because this simple test in a dumb otherwise empty mql5 will show the problem.