Bug report on SymbolInfoDouble

Hi,

It seems that we have a problem on recent verions of MT5.

It is easy to see

Just drop the script on any chart and have a look on 'Last LastHigh LastLow' values.

Check for an old and current versions of MT5.

This is not due to the script or underlying class, because this simple test in a dumb otherwise  empty mql5 will show the problem.

void OnTick()
  {
//---
   double lasthigh = SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_LASTHIGH);
   Comment ("Last high :"+DoubleToString(lasthigh));
  }
Bruno Schimp :


This works only on those symbols where the trade server broadcasts such data. For example, this works on exchanges: 


Specification: 


WIndows 'Market Watch' - 

 
Vladimir Karputov:

This works only on those symbols where the trade server broadcasts such data. For example, this works on exchanges: 


Specification: 


WIndows 'Market Watch' - 

Thanks for your reply Vladimir.

But what I observed among my tests is that I received well these informations for FX pairs  and after a  short time, not anymore !

So,  is  this a not homogeneous behavior perhaps not linked to versions but more on the server policies with a possible interruption on broadcating these informations  then ?

I made the same observations on ICM and on Metaquotes server's connections.

I'm in a process of migrating to mql5 a mql4 application intensively based on these informations.
In mt4 code, the implementation for getting  last high price  is  a call like "MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_HIGH); "

And it works perfecty well. I taught that the equivalent  functionality would be achieved with SymbolInfo.

Surprising ....

