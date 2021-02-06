How to search for candle patterns on lower timeframes contained within a single candle in MQL5? - page 2

New comment
 
Jackery :
You asked me why I chose the candle on H1. I haven’t been able to figure out coding this. I manually picked it out from looking at the charts. I realised that when the upper wick is sizeable then the it is more likely that the conditions are satisfied. 

Read the help again:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to search for candle patterns on lower timeframes contained within a single candle in MQL5?

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.01.13 06:51

You need to work with the CopyRates function (apply the third form - request from time to time).

int  CopyRates(
   string           symbol_name,       // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe,         // period
   datetime         start_time,        // start date and time
   datetime         stop_time,         // end date and time
   MqlRates         rates_array[]      // target array to copy
   );

Use the opening time of candles on a higher timeframe as the start and end time.


Here it will be like this: 'timeframe' is the timeframe on which you will search for the pattern (for example, it will be PERIOD_M15). 'start_time' and 'stop_time' - opening time of candles from the PERIOD_H1 timeframe


as you can see, to get OHLC data you need parameters 'start_time' and 'stop_time'.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Why did you choose this particular candlestick on the H1 timeframe:

  • is it (for example) index 15?
  • or did it open at a specific time?
I think I misunderstood this question at first. Generally I always prefer using indexes to search for for candlestick patterns
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Read the help again:


as you can see, to get OHLC data you need parameters 'start_time' and 'stop_time'.

To be honest with you, I am having difficulty understanding how to set the CopyRates for my problem. I am definitely looking at searching the charts for the index 1 candle when it closes every hour to see if it satisfies my condition
 
Jackery :
To be honest with you, I am having difficulty understanding how to set the CopyRates for my problem. I am definitely looking at searching the charts for the index 1 candle when it closes every hour to see if it satisfies my condition

Clear.

We work on H1 and only at the moment of the birth of a new bar. On H1 candlestick # 1 is bullish, on M30 and on M20 candlestick # 1 is bearish. The code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         Inside the timeframe.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- input parameters
input int      Input1=9;
//---
MqlRates m_rates_h1[],m_rates_m30[],m_rates_m20[];
datetime m_prev_bars                = 0;        // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00';
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(m_rates_h1,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(m_rates_m30,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(m_rates_m20,true);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar on H1
   datetime time_0=iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1,0);
   if(time_0==m_prev_bars)
      return;
   m_prev_bars=time_0;
//--- PERIOD_H1
   int start_pos=0; // start position
   int count=3; // data count to copy
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1,start_pos,count,m_rates_h1)!=count)
      return;
//--- PERIOD_M30
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_M30,m_rates_h1[1].time,m_rates_h1[0].time,m_rates_m30)!=3)
      return;
//--- PERIOD_M20
   if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_M20,m_rates_h1[1].time,m_rates_h1[0].time,m_rates_m20)!=4)
      return;
//--- main loop
   if(m_rates_h1[1].open<m_rates_h1[1].close)
     {
      if(m_rates_m30[1].open>m_rates_m30[1].close)
         if(m_rates_m20[1].open>m_rates_m20[1].close)
           {
            //--- here is your code
            
           }
     }
   else
     {
      return;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


put a breakpoint here:

breakpoint

and the result is:

result

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Clear.

We work on H1 and only at the moment of the birth of a new bar. On H1 candlestick # 1 is bullish, on M30 and on M20 candlestick # 1 is bearish. The code:


put a breakpoint here:


and the result is:


Thanks so much. This is precisely what I need. I now have a better understanding of CopyRates(). 🙏
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Clear.

We work on H1 and only at the moment of the birth of a new bar. On H1 candlestick # 1 is bullish, on M30 and on M20 candlestick # 1 is bearish. The code:


put a breakpoint here:


and the result is:


Thanks once again. I have been trying to figure out how to extend this so that it does not only show the last but one bar that satisfies the condition but it also shows previous bars for the past 3 days that satisfied the condition. I will mark previous regions with a rectangle on the chart. How will I go about making these changes?

12
New comment