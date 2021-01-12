error vps old archive ex4

can someone help me with this synchronization error
Files:
can someone help me with this synchronization error

You need to compile the file. Preferably in the latest build.

 
You need to compile the file. Preferably in the latest build.

Do you know how to tell me how I do this?

 
Do you know how to tell me how I do this?

Open the file in MetaEditor and compile.

 

i dont know 

 
i dont know 

You should open *.mq4 file in MetaEditor and compile.

 
it didn't work I renamed the file and I can't compile
can i send you the file by email or by anywhere?
 
If you get errors during compilation, you must correct the errors.

 
when I open the metaeditor the lines of code do not appear
 

this is ea 

