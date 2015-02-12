" ChartIndicatorAdd " and Error 4114 for any chart symbol and current time frame. Is it important ? - page 2
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hi
i add an indicator by "ChartIndicatorAdd " in void OnInit
and with " ChartIndicatorDelete " in void OnDeinit i delete it.
so when i change time frame or delete my indicator from chart the added indicator also will be remove.
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is it possible ? : when change time frame added indicator dont remove but when i delete my indicator from chart the added indicator also removed , .. ?
hi
i add an indicator by "ChartIndicatorAdd " in void OnInit
and with " ChartIndicatorDelete " in void OnDeinit i delete it.
so when i change time frame or delete my indicator from chart the added indicator also will be remove.
-----
is it possible ? : when change time frame added indicator dont remove but when i delete my indicator from chart the added indicator also removed , .. ?
In OnInit () it is necessary to check: this indicator already exists?
In OnInit () it is necessary to check: this indicator already exists?
thank to reply, can you please check this:
there is error 4114
Do I understand correctly: when you change the timeframe on the chart, you should leave two indicators?
" when you change the timeframe on the chart, you should leave two indicators? " YES. it redraw for new timeframe,
but
if we remove the indicator from chart ( or delete it from chart ) i want to remove two another indicator ( ichimoko & MA ) also.
" when you change the timeframe on the chart, you should leave two indicators? " YES. it redraw for new timeframe,
...
I did not understand. Redraw - create a new handles "Ichimoku" and "MA"?
Change the time frame and you'll get an error.
yes, you are right.
and how to fix it?