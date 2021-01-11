How to switch datafile?

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1 is user A dataFile. 2 is user B dataFile.

 i am user c.


how can i  switch 1  or 2 datafile ?

 
How to change the data folder - post #46
How to change the data folder in MT5?
How to change the data folder in MT5?
  • 2014.04.30
  • www.mql5.com
Hello I would like to know how I could change the location of the "Data Folder" in MT5 to another one I want...
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