It seems that MQL4 EventSetTimer is not supported for replay?!
smarterai:Confirmed, thank you!
The back tester does not work with OnTimer() events.
If you want to process data in the back tester, I would advise using the OnTick() function instead.
aforexpert:
Confirmed, thank you!
Confirmed, thank you!
hi, i want to use OnTimerEvent in my program and run my expert every 15 minutes...till now i don't have any problem..
my problem is that i want to set for example start from minute 5 and calculate...
for example i want to set the base minute 5 and expert run every 15 minutes e.g. in minutes 20, 35, 50...
i wonder if someone cn help me.....
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I wrote a program to use timer event. I doubt that EventSetTimer is not supported for replay. Since I didn't find any discriptions in the document, I publish this topic to get confirmation.
Here are the code:
No compliing error(s) or warning(s).
Then I replay it in Strategy Tester. Settings below:
It gives the following error: “2014.09.06 10:26:26.023 2014.09.01 00:00 TimerTest EURUSD,M1: EventSetTimer FAILED: #4051[invalid function parameter value]”
But when I load it to a live demo chart, the above error disappears: