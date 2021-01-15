How to erase unwanted data from a MT5 Trading signal?
Hello, as you can see i had a loss (wich was realy small) in november wich MT5 interpreted as 100% loss becouse my balance was not updated and was 0 when i had the loss so mt5 interpreted correctly as a 100% loss, turns out that that loss messed a lot with my statistics so i would like to know if there is any possible way to erase november data from my signal, thank you!
You cannot delete part of the data - everyone should see such situations when the account is drained.
You cannot delete part of the data - everyone should see such situations when the account is drained.
i unerstand, the thing is that my mt5 balance was 0 when i had a R$270 loss wich made me lose 100% wich was acually a 0,2% losing trade and messed up my statistics in mt5, i didnt broke my account, just had a loss with my balance not bieing updated
i unerstand, the thing is that my mt5 balance was 0 then i had a R$270 loss wich made the algo presume that i have lost 100% wich was acually a 0,2% losing trade and messed up my statistics in mt5, i didnt broke my account, just had a loss with my balance not bieing updated
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Hello, as you can see i had a loss (wich was realy small) in november wich MT5 interpreted as 100% loss becouse my balance was not updated and was 0 when i had the loss so mt5 interpreted correctly as a 100% loss, turns out that that loss messed a lot with my statistics so i would like to know if there is any possible way to erase november data from my signal, thank you!