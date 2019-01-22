How to erase a signal from the list from our backoffice ?
lifespirit:
Thanks.
Hello,
i would like to cancel a free strategy that was linked to a demo account that is no more.
How can I do that ?
On the back office, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all, there is just no editing options of the signals list !
Where is the support here ? No way to find any emails.
Thanks.
You can't edit that list, you either have a signal connected in MQL5.com or not.
If you want to remove/delete/erase a signal from your list, just delete it.
Go to the signal's page and on the far right side, click the settings wheel >> delete.
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Hello,
i would like to cancel a free strategy that was linked to a demo account that is no more.
How can I do that ?
On the back office, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all, there is just no editing options of the signals list !
Where is the support here ? No way to find any emails.
Thanks.