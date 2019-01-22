How to erase a signal from the list from our backoffice ?

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Hello,

i would like to cancel a free strategy that was linked to a demo account that is no more.

How can I do that ?

On the back office, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all, there is just no editing options of the signals list !

Where is the support here ? No way to find any emails.

Thanks.

 
lifespirit:

Hello,

i would like to cancel a free strategy that was linked to a demo account that is no more.

How can I do that ?

On the back office, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my/all, there is just no editing options of the signals list !

Where is the support here ? No way to find any emails.

Thanks.

You can't edit that list, you either have a signal connected in MQL5.com or not.

If you want to remove/delete/erase a signal from your list, just delete it.

Go to the signal's page and on the far right side, click the settings wheel >> delete.


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