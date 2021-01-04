Purchased product but impossible to install

Hi,

I have bought an EA, an I have tried to installit in the platform (MT4).

It is not the first time. I´m signed up with the same login and password. I paid correctly, and I received the emal to confirm it.

What can be the problem?

Thanks in advance

 
anayet02:

Login into your MQL5 account with your anayet02 login and NOT your email.

Also make sure that your have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, along with a recent windows operating system.

If the problem persists, post a screenshot of your specific issue.
 

Thanks for your answer. I have tried all the posibilities. I think I know where is the problem, but I don´t know to solve it:


"failed connect to www.mql5.com (www.mql5.com:443 failed)

