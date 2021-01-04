Purchased product but impossible to install
anayet02:
Hi,
I have bought an EA, an I have tried to installit in the platform (MT4).
It is not the first time. I´m signed up with the same login and password. I paid correctly, and I received the emal to confirm it.
What can be the problem?
Thanks in advance
Login into your MQL5 account with your anayet02 login and NOT your email.
Also make sure that your have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, along with a recent windows operating system.If the problem persists, post a screenshot of your specific issue.
