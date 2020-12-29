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I rented VBS for 1 month from MQL5 site but it doesn't work

Can anyone know why and what is the solution??


 
BILLE1979:

I rented VBS for 1 month from MQL5 site but it doesn't work

Can anyone know why and what is the solution??


You need to perform your first migration.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422

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