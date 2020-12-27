Mql5 sponsored sellers
I will report this to Market admins.
Thanks
to further prove my point
this particular seller I gave you as an example above has both of his EA's on mt4 market place + mt5 market place exactly positioned on the top rank pages of each individual market place , I doubt this is a coincidence.
... how they could automatically get to page 1 of the market place? ...
...
It is rotation.
... and their product were automatically featured on the first page of the popular products in the market .
Yes, automatically, and it is rotation.
Because if one group of sellers occupied the first page of the Market so it is not good, and there is rotation with new sellers/products and popular/old sellers/peroducts).
Algorithm of this automatic rotation is not disclosed.
I published the posts of admins on this thread with more explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/358643
- 2020.12.23
- www.mql5.com
Example with the question:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rotation of "hits" and "most ..."
Iurii Tokman , 2018.08.16 20:34
I receive emails from this website, and I have been watching for a long time that always the same products from the market are shown on the first page.
the question is - will they have rotation?
and reply of admin:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rotation of "hits" and "most ..."
Platon Alexandrou , 2018.08.21 10:51
Yes, there will be a rotation.
Thank you for your attention.
- 2020.12.23
- www.mql5.com
4th reviews 3 reviews also negative but markert showing more 5th star
4th reviews 3 reviews also negative but markert showing more 5th star
I explained about the rotation.
And what you are asking is about automated system which is hiding reviews (you can go to the profile of this seller and see that one review was accepted only):
automated system that hides reviews
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346959
- 2020.07.17
- www.mql5.com
To Don Calito and to Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Everything was explained by admins and retranslated by me on many posts here.
And if you continue this discussion about the market products - I will ban you both (because the discussion of the market products is prohibited on the forum).
For information.
To Don Calito and to Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Everything was explained by admins and retranslated by me on many posts here.
And if you continue this discussion about the market products - I will ban you both (because the discussion of the market products is prohibited on the forum).
For information.
thank sir i am edit post
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I tend to keep an eye of new products arrival in the market place on mql5 and I noticed a couple of recent Russia/Ukraine sellers who had recently published their EA's and their product were automatically featured on the first page of the popular products in the market. One has to ask how they could automatically get to page 1 of the market place? unless it was done manually through mql5 and these particulars sellers were specifically chosen to be featured in the top ranks.
Here is an example of what I described above (check the date it was published and check the rank ) :