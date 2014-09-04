Lots of power......no activity

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I have my pc all setup to process data for people 12 cores overclocked to 5ghz 24 gigs of ram always on but theres barley any activity what am i doing wrong ?

 
Shadow_Storm56:

I have my pc all setup to process data for people 12 cores overclocked to 5ghz 24 gigs of ram always on but theres barley any activity what am i doing wrong ?

Hello Shadow_Storm56, I personally have 12 cores overclocked to 4.1 GHz, 32 gigs of RAM, and there are days when only few calculations are done by the cloud. It's possible you're doing nothing wrong. So it's nomal to have low activity everyday when selling computing power on the MQL5 cloud.
 

Can you see your agents within your MQL profile? If yes, they are properly set up. If not, like in the picture attached, check your installation and maybe Firewall settings.

 

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