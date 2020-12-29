Double ordering from my mt4
I should add that I am using mt4 trading platform with an mt4 VPS and with AAAfx broker.
I have tried to contact the mt4 VPS as I read in another thread that the VPS may need to be rebooted but have been unsuccessful in contacting them
"MT4 VPS" is MQL5 VPS?
Because if your EA is trading on MQL5 VPS (and MQL5 VPS is your second "Metatrader in cloud"), and if your EA is trading on your home Metatrader as well so you will hae double orders.
If your EA is trading on VPS so you should remove your EA from the chart in your home Metatrader (or switch autotrading to be OFF).
- www.mql5.com
I am still having a problem with my mt4 trader account trading too fast.
My broker is rejecting every second mt4 trades that are too close together(see screen shot above)
I have checked my EA. There is only one set up on my chart and it is not duplicated. I have cleared my MQL5 VPS.
My EA is trading on MQL5 VPS..... but my computer is turned off...... so it can not be generating a second order,
Any other suggestions as to what may be causing the double orders?????
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I am having a problem with my mt4 trader account trading too fast.
My broker is rejecting every second mt4 trades that are too close together (as shown below).
I have checked my EA. There is only one set up on my chart and it is not duplicated. I have cleared my VPS.
Any suggestions as to what may be causing the double orders?????