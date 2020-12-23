my EA atomatically removed and reloaded some days!!!

hi

my EA that i writed, somedays automatically removed and reloaded (Attached Pic)


please help,

and please see my other topic and help

Files:
EA.png  22 kb
 
it is very difficult to help without knowing the code structure of Ea. If the settings in options are in the options false picture; EA may be disabled when the period is changed, when you log in to another account number on the same platform or when you change profile. Other than that, the EA can be automatically disabled if there is a division by zero. These are possibilities written without seeing the code.

Mehmet Bastem:

it is very difficult to help without knowing the code structure of Ea. If the settings in options are in the options false picture; EA may be disabled when the period is changed, when you log in to another account number on the same platform or when you change profile. Other than that, the EA can be automatically disabled if there is a division by zero. These are possibilities written without seeing the code.

thank you,
can this reloading make disturb the EA function?

please see my other topic, my main problem is that:

please read comments too,
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/358552

teşekkür ederim

