Signals with multiple accounts
Hello
On a MT5 platform i have 3 demo accounts
can i activate one signal on each account ?
the orders passed by the signals are they considered by a not active account ?
thank you for your help
The signals are not generated (they are not mine) but i have subscribed to this signals.
is it the same answer ?
désolé mon anglais est à chier ..... (sorry my English sucks)
The signals are not generated (they are not mine) but i have subscribed to this signals.
is it the same answer ?
désolé mon anglais est à chier ..... (sorry my English sucks)
I have just joined the MQL5 and I want to get more detail about this, How I can get the demo account. I want to test this platform, How it is working
Thanks
I have just joined the MQL5 and I want to get more detail about this, How I can get the demo account. I want to test this platform, How it is working
Thanks
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Hello
On a MT5 platform i have 3 demo accounts
can i activate one signal on each account ?
the orders passed by the signals are they considered by a not active account ?
thank you for your help