Signals with multiple accounts

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Hello 

 On a MT5 platform i have 3 demo accounts

can i activate one signal on each account ?

the orders passed by the signals are they considered by a not active account ?

thank you for your help  

 
zartan:

Hello 

 On a MT5 platform i have 3 demo accounts

can i activate one signal on each account ?

the orders passed by the signals are they considered by a not active account ?

thank you for your help  

An account need to be active to generate a signal. In facts, you need 3 MT5 platforms.
 

The signals are not generated (they are not mine) but i have subscribed to this signals.

is it the same answer ?  

désolé mon anglais est à chier .....  (sorry my English sucks)

 
zartan:

The signals are not generated (they are not mine) but i have subscribed to this signals.

is it the same answer ?  

désolé mon anglais est à chier .....  (sorry my English sucks)

Yes, answer is the same, you need 1 account by signal, and as you can't run several simultaneously with 1 platform, you need 3 MT5 platforms.
 
ok thank you 
 

I have just joined the MQL5 and I want to get more detail about this, How I can get the demo account.  I want to test this platform, How it is working

 

Thanks  

 
mrjohnn:

I have just joined the MQL5 and I want to get more detail about this, How I can get the demo account.  I want to test this platform, How it is working

 

Thanks  


Open a demo  account.

How to subscribe to a trading signal.

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