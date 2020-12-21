Super signal not showing up
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
By the way, I found your signal in MT4 using search function on the top right corner of Metatrader (so, the signal can be found and it is not hidden from public).
I am confused, if so, why doesn't it appear in the Public tab when I click Signals (in my own profile)?
Because your signal is the public signal, and the users can found this signal in their Metatraders.
But monitoring your signal was started on Friday only, and it is too early to show it in showcase here
Did you read my previous post?
That post is having all the explanation.
This is my signal that I want to share with everyone, but why is it hidden from public?
I do not understand.
