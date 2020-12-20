Refund
I has an expert ad visor which i purchased, can i get refund from that. I not use any activation of it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i want to cancel a none active purchase
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.12 10:02
You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i want to cancel a none active purchase
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.10.23 09:37I've just been informed that a cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 activations.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register