Refund

New comment
 
I has an expert ad visor which i purchased, can i get refund from that. I not use any activation of it
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i want to cancel a none active purchase

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.12 10:02

You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i want to cancel a none active purchase

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.10.23 09:37

I've just been informed that a  cancellation is only available for: non-rent purchases made within 7 days and having 0 activations.


New comment