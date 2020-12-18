Change indicators on specific time frames on MT5
Hi there,
I was wondering if it is possible to have different indicators across different time frames on a single chart. For example on the 15 minute time frame I may wish to have a 50 and 200 EMA while on the daily time frame I would like to have an 8 and 21 EMA without this affecting the 15 minute time frame.
I tried to search but couldn't find anything about this sort of capability.
Many thanks.
If i understand you exact,try using Mladen's crossong Averages version,available for both client terminals MT4 and MT5
in example picture blue/deep pink 50,200 values at current TF (M15) and white/magenta 8,21 values at Daily TF
and or any combination for TFs,values/periods,MA types can be achieved - thanks to Mladen for his sincere help and entire efforts since from long years to whole trading community - :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi there,
I was wondering if it is possible to have different indicators across different time frames on a single chart. For example on the 15 minute time frame I may wish to have a 50 and 200 EMA while on the daily time frame I would like to have an 8 and 21 EMA without this affecting the 15 minute time frame.
I tried to search but couldn't find anything about this sort of capability.
Many thanks.