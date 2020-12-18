Unable to Close Trades - Please Help!

I am unable to close trades made by an expert advisor.  It says, "Trading is Disabled" when I try to close the trades.  What can I do?
 
You probably have logged into your trading account with the investor and not the master password.

 

I believe I am logged in correctly.  I have not closed the program for awhile and it was working for me before.  I see my active trades but I notice that I am unable to open or close trades even manually.  I called Oanda and they said that my problem is with Metatrader, so they cannot help me.

 
I cannot even open or close trades using Metatrader on my phone now, but it was working fine before.
 
Check the last login in the terminal's Journal tab and see if you are logged in with the master or investor password.

Have you changed the trading account master password (by accident) in the these past hours?

If not, contact your broker.

 
I do not understand the difference between a master password and investor password.  I was unaware that I may have two different passwords.  
 
Is there a way I can get more personalized help - either on the phone or online?  I really need to be able to close my open trades before I lose all my money.
 
The similar screenshot about master password and investor password you received when you were openning the trading account:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/startworking/acc_open

and all those passwords are located in Mailbox:

 


A master password is the login that allows you to do everything, including trade.

The investor password only allows you to have a look at the account, without being able to change anything.

Hope this helps.

 
Thank you.  The problem was with Oanda blocking me from trading due to using and ea without stops.
