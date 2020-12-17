How to see Metaquotes past article history?

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Hi,


Going to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/metaquotes/publications


I tried to click on the Article's past history 

I get the following without any articles loading.  (Browser - Safari, Chrome, Edge)


MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 

We can search for the article for example -

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Articles/Market/Signals/Documentation
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Keith Long:

Going to https://www.mql5.com/en/users/metaquotes/publications

I tried to click on the Article's past history 

I get the following without any articles loading.  (Browser - Safari, Chrome, Edge)


It has been fixed.

 
Thank you. Verified fixed.
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