error in Icustom Indicator ? (remove my indicator )
i use custum indicator for zigzag in my scanner
it work in first time but when i change time frame it show this error
2020.12.15 15:00:58.197 Custom indicator MyScanner EURUSD,H1: removed
2020.12.15 15:00:58.195 MyScanner EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 8
2020.12.15 15:00:58.195 MyScanner EURUSD,H1: not initialized
Hello,
Do you have init code ?
Uninit reason 8 is
REASON_INITFAILED 8 This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value
hi dear
thank you for replying
I have init() too
that it only initialize my scanner and show results for my watch list .
if i remove lines related to above function ( icustom box ) . it does not show an error. therefore this error occures because of icustom only
Have you picture of Zigzag inputs ?
no. i donot have any chart . i only a table full of indicators result such as STOCH/RSI /MACD and fibo
I WANT TO add zigzag point to it.
I have try your code, even when I switch TF it's working very well. It's not iCustom the problem.
Can you show entire code ?
I agree with you . it work correctly but when i switch TF it show screen without numbers and i should load my templete ( i make a template for this scanner)
i run code now and result is shown
2020.12.15 21:44:52.057 Sources recompilation started
2020.12.15 21:43:41.253 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,H1: removed
2020.12.15 21:40:49.286 Custom indicator ZigZag EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
2020.12.15 21:40:49.233 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully
2020.12.15 21:40:49.217 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed
2020.12.15 21:40:46.213 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully
2020.12.15 21:40:46.203 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed
2020.12.15 21:37:22.003 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully
2020.12.15 21:37:21.990 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed
2020.12.15 21:13:57.374 Custom indicator MyScanner EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
I don't think iCustom is the problem.
maybe you don't want show us code, it's understandable...
please check private message
god bless you
