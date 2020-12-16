error in Icustom Indicator ? (remove my indicator )

i use custum indicator for zigzag in my scanner

   int    limit, bigshift=0;
   int GrossPeriod=60;
   int ExtDepth=12;
   int ExtDeviation=5;
   int ExtBackstep=3;
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//----
   if(counted_bars<0)
      counted_bars=0;
   if(counted_bars>0)
      counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
   double ExtMapBuffer1[];
   ArrayResize(ExtMapBuffer1,limit);
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
      ExtMapBuffer1[i]=0;
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
     {
      DebugBreak();
      ExtMapBuffer1[i]=iCustom(symbolName,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep,0,bigshift);
      bigshift++;
it work in first time but when i change time frame it show this error


2020.12.15 15:00:58.197 Custom indicator MyScanner EURUSD,H1: removed

2020.12.15 15:00:58.195 MyScanner EURUSD,H1: uninit reason 8

2020.12.15 15:00:58.195 MyScanner EURUSD,H1: not initialized

Hello,

Do you have init code ?

Uninit reason 8 is 

REASON_INITFAILED
 
8
 
This value means that OnInit() handler has returned a nonzero value
 
remcous:

Hello,

Do you have init code ?

Uninit reason 8 is

hi dear

thank you for replying

I have init() too

that it only initialize my scanner and show results for my watch list .

if i remove lines related to above function ( icustom box  )  . it does not show an error. therefore this error occures because of icustom only

 
Have you picture of Zigzag inputs ?
 
no. i donot have any chart . i only a table full of indicators result such as  STOCH/RSI /MACD and fibo 

I WANT TO  add zigzag point to it.

 
I have try your code, even when I switch TF it's working very well. It's not iCustom the problem.

Can you show entire code ?

 
zigzag input

 
I agree with you . it work correctly but when i  switch TF it show screen without numbers and i should load my templete ( i make a template for this scanner)

i run code now and result is shown 

2020.12.15 21:44:52.057 Sources recompilation started

2020.12.15 21:43:41.253 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,H1: removed

2020.12.15 21:40:49.286 Custom indicator ZigZag EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully

2020.12.15 21:40:49.233 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully

2020.12.15 21:40:49.217 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed

2020.12.15 21:40:46.213 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully

2020.12.15 21:40:46.203 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed

2020.12.15 21:37:22.003 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: loaded successfully

2020.12.15 21:37:21.990 Custom indicator ZigZag XAUUSD,M30: removed

2020.12.15 21:13:57.374 Custom indicator MyScanner EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully


 
I don't think iCustom is the problem.

maybe you don't want show us code, it's understandable...

 
please check private message 

god bless you

Files:
MyScan.mq4  42 kb
