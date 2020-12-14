Questions and Answers about Panel and Dialogs (Standard Library- MQL4)
My first question is about the Edit Boxes.
When I click on an Edit, then by moving the mouse, the text is blinking badly.
There are many objects in my panel but I tried the same thing in a new file with only 1 AppDialog object and 1 Edit box added to it without any oder additional codes and
there was the same problem again.
Anyone please can tell me where and what id/sparam has to be filtered?
Any help would be appreciated.
I'm using the .mqh files placed in MQL4\Include.
I mostly use the controls and canvas for the graphical parts of my EAs.
It is very helpful but sometimes I'm having a hard time to find an answer for my questions.
I did lots of search and trial and error but still some of my problems are not solved.
There are also very good articles mostly for MQL5 I think, They also helped. Off course, I didn't read all of them line by line, but I was looking at them to find something related to
my questions and for some of my questions, I couldn't find any answer.
It is possible that the way I'm searching is not a proper way, I'm not sure. But eventually I decided to open this topic for people like myself to have a place to ask our questions in
this matter.
I hope professionals help by giving the direct answers or, if they know any article/topic which covers the question provide the link.
Regards