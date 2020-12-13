registration on MQL5 Cloud Network

Hi guys,

to register to MQL5 Cloud Network MetaQuotes asks me account number (watch image)… but which account, my trading account on MT5?

Milko Vivaldi:

Hi guys,

to register to MQL5 Cloud Network MetaQuotes asks me account number (watch image)… but which account, my trading account on MT5?

If you mean this shield:


you have to enter your login name from this website. I guess it is milko.

 
Carl Schreiber:

Ah ok, therefore no account number but MetaQuotes ID... ok 🙏
 
Carl Schreiber:

I read now that VPS (virtual server) in not accepted... :-(

