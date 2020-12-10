Ask Moderator: EA automatic verification audit failed

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Moderator: Hello!

         

                After December 5, 2020, the verification of EA project failed to pass when it was submitted for audit!

See the screenshot below。Even if I create a new simplest EA, it will not pass!




 
Daying Cao:
Moderator: Hello!

         

                After December 5, 2020, the verification of EA project failed to pass when it was submitted for audit!

See the screenshot below。Even if I create a new simplest EA, it will not pass!




Do you even read the forum?

Why start another topic with the same issue?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/344682

It was top of the list when you opened your topic.

Any further posts in this topic will be deleted without warning. We don't need multiple topics with the same subject.

Strategy Tester Report not found
Strategy Tester Report not found
  • 2020.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
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