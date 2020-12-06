Paraboli SAR
Hi this is what most indicators are supposed to do.
You can try code base to find more.
Syed Ahmed:
Sometimes Parabolic SAR changes direction after 2 dots and a buy trend can become sell. Is there any other indictor can be used which will highlight the change in direction?
All depends on the price/market movement and period/values applied
Increase the value applied (period) to stay long in any trend that will overlook/ignore small false signals - or post the one (sar indicator) that you trying on,possibly i will post some latest extended version of it,there are so many variations and versions of it
