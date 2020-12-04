Bid/Ask price is too long
Show the code that actually prints the value.
//----------- Ask Price if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK) > pasks) { AskColor = BullColor; } if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK) < pasks) { AskColor = BearColor; } pasks = DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK),Digits); SetObjLabel (del + "obj10", AskColor, 97, 2, 95, 33, FALSE, 1); if(StringLen(pbids) == 8) { SetLabel2 (del + "obj101", pasks, "Arial", White, 50, 18, "\n", 15, 1, ANCHOR_CENTER); } else{ SetLabel2 (del + "obj101", pasks, "Arial", White, 50, 18, "\n", 17, 1, ANCHOR_CENTER); }That's the code. As I said, it isn't wrong for all pairs and not all the time. The picture in first post shows USDCHF and sometimes it's normal and sometimes too long
if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK) > pasks)
Here you are comparing a double value to your variable pasks.
pasks = DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK),Digits);
Here you are assigning a string to your variable pasks.
What is pasks? is it a double or is it a string?
It can't be both!
Here you are comparing a double value to your variable pasks.
Here you are assigning a string to your variable pasks.
What is pasks? is it a double or is it a string?
It can't be both!
Oh thank you I didn't noticed, it was double (0.0) so I changed it to string and it fixed. Thanks again
Oh thank you I didn't noticed, it was double (0.0) so I changed it to string and it fixed. Thanks again
Hopefully you have also changed
if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK) > pasks)
so that you are not comparing a double to a string.
Hopefully you have also changed
so that you are not comparing a double to a string.
No, I only changed it for label.
string pbid = DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID),MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); string pask = DoubleToStr(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_ASK),MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_DIGITS)); //----------- Bid Price if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > pbids) { BidColor = BullColor; } if(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) < pbids) { BidColor = BearColor; } SetObjLabel (del + "obj9", BidColor, 236, 2, 95, 33, FALSE, 1); if(StringLen(pbids) == 8) { SetLabel2 (del + "obj91", pbid, "Arial", White, 190, 18, "\n", 15, 1, ANCHOR_CENTER); } else { SetLabel2 (del + "obj91", pbid, "Arial", White, 190, 18, "\n", 17, 1, ANCHOR_CENTER); }
Thanks for your reply.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello I have a little problem. I am trying to make an indicator which will show Bid/Ask price but it seems that for some symbols, they are just too long.
That's my code:
And same happens to iOpen/iHigh/iLow/iClose they are inaccurate too.