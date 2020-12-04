Calculating High/Low price for specific time, from one point to another

Hello, I want to make an indicator which will give me an information about 4 Quarters High/Low prices. I have 52 Week range indicator but I'm struggling with 4 Quarter range.

52 Week Range

I tried iHighest, iBars, iBarshift but I still can't get the info I need. I know I must missing something. All I want is to calculate High/Low from one time to another, like it's shown on picture:

1 to 2 

Can someone help me? I'm not requesting the code, just guide. Or maybe some where is already an indicator like this and someone knows it/have it.

 
use iBarShift  to get the bar indexes for start and end of the period required 

feed that to iHighest and iLowest to get the bar index of highest and lowest

feed that to iHigh iLow to get the final values

 
Alternatively, you can use this panel: High Low Range Panel:

 

Well I think I made it :) Thanks @Paul Anscombe 

52 week & 4 Quarter Ranges

All I need now is to test them How accurate it works

