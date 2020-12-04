Calculating High/Low price for specific time, from one point to another
Hello, I want to make an indicator which will give me an information about 4 Quarters High/Low prices. I have 52 Week range indicator but I'm struggling with 4 Quarter range.
I tried iHighest, iBars, iBarshift but I still can't get the info I need. I know I must missing something. All I want is to calculate High/Low from one time to another, like it's shown on picture:
Can someone help me? I'm not requesting the code, just guide. Or maybe some where is already an indicator like this and someone knows it/have it.
use iBarShift to get the bar indexes for start and end of the period required
feed that to iHighest and iLowest to get the bar index of highest and lowest
feed that to iHigh iLow to get the final values
Hello, I want to make an indicator which will give me an information about 4 Quarters High/Low prices. I have 52 Week range indicator but I'm struggling with 4 Quarter range.
I tried iHighest, iBars, iBarshift but I still can't get the info I need. I know I must missing something. All I want is to calculate High/Low from one time to another, like it's shown on picture:
Can someone help me? I'm not requesting the code, just guide. Or maybe some where is already an indicator like this and someone knows it/have it.
Alternatively, you can use this panel: High Low Range Panel:
Well I think I made it :) Thanks @Paul Anscombe
All I need now is to test them How accurate it works
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, I want to make an indicator which will give me an information about 4 Quarters High/Low prices. I have 52 Week range indicator but I'm struggling with 4 Quarter range.
I tried iHighest, iBars, iBarshift but I still can't get the info I need. I know I must missing something. All I want is to calculate High/Low from one time to another, like it's shown on picture:
Can someone help me? I'm not requesting the code, just guide. Or maybe some where is already an indicator like this and someone knows it/have it.