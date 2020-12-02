MQL4 Updated functions?

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Which one I Should use, new functions are shorter to type but will it works on metatrader4 older versions? 

This short terms are on all mathematical functions now 

is it update? will supporting older function names cancel?


 
Buba Akhrakhadze: but will it works on metatrader4 older versions? is it update? will supporting older function names cancel?
  1. They have been there since MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher 2014.02.03
  2. Development on MT4 stopped years ago.
 
What you mean in development? I know that there will not be any updates for metatrader4 but bug fixes
 
Buba Akhrakhadze: I know that there will not be any updates for metatrader4 but bug fixes

If you know that, why did you ask about “older function names cancel?”

 
Can you clarify what you mean?
 
Buba Akhrakhadze:
Can you clarify what you mean?

Other than bug fixes, no MT4 evolutions, that's the meaning.


For MathFloor or Floor the note says "you can", not "you must".

In my opinion you can use MathFloor without any worries for the future.

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