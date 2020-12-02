MQL4 Updated functions?
Buba Akhrakhadze: but will it works on metatrader4 older versions? is it update? will supporting older function names cancel?
- They have been there since MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher 2014.02.03
- Development on MT4 stopped years ago.
Can you clarify what you mean?
Buba Akhrakhadze:
Can you clarify what you mean?
Can you clarify what you mean?
Other than bug fixes, no MT4 evolutions, that's the meaning.
For MathFloor or Floor the note says "you can", not "you must".
In my opinion you can use MathFloor without any worries for the future.
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Which one I Should use, new functions are shorter to type but will it works on metatrader4 older versions?
This short terms are on all mathematical functions now
is it update? will supporting older function names cancel?