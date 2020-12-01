mt5 doesnt show volume in status bar!
how can i fix it? it shows high,low,open but no volume.
Vladimir Karputov:isnt it supposed to show it in status bar?!
Open the 'Data Window' window and see.
It does unless you are in full screen (F11)
Work on stock symbols - as a rule, the real volume is broadcast on the stock exchange.
problem solved , volume need to be on chart (ctrl+k,ctrl+l) in order to be shown in status bar.
