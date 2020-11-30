100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hello, does anyone know which two indicators make up the 100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator? One indicator is as far as I know the Hull Moving Average, but I don't know the other one.
Arthur Singer:
Hello, does anyone know which two indicators make up the 100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator? One indicator is as far as I know the Hull Moving Average, but I don't know the other one.
Hello, does anyone know which two indicators make up the 100pips Momentum_1.4 indicator? One indicator is as far as I know the Hull Moving Average, but I don't know the other one.
What i can say both lines from Hull MA and arrows when crossing each other,the second line you are asking is simply coded (math) differently but experts can better explain
"100 pip Mom" and "Oracle move" are renamed from HMA (Hull Moving Average)
for (int i = limit; i >=0; i--) { Buffer2[i] = 2.0 * iMA(NULL, 0, (int)MathFloor(MA_Period / 2), 0, MODE_LWMA, Applied_price, i) - iMA(NULL, 0, MA_Period, 0, MODE_LWMA, Applied_price, i); Buffer1[i] = iMAOnArray(Buffer2, 0, (int)MathFloor(MathSqrt(MA_Period)), 0, MODE_LWMA, i); }
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