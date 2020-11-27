Issue reading data from custom indicator
Hi all,
Hoping someone can assist with my issue.
I have a custom indicator which I created with 7 buffers:
However when i call buffers 'logspreadfastma', 'logspreadmastdup' and 'logspreadmastddn' in an EA for the previous 2 candles using:
I have checked all of the buffers to ensure i'm calling the correct buffers but still no joy
Any ideas why the crossings i'm expecting from the above aren't in line?
Thank you in advance
No one can offer any advice?
Please share an image from the indicator inputs tab.
Please see above inputs
Have you show us all inputs ?
the only 2 not shown are 'Pair 1' and 'Pair 2'
screenshot of all inputs
ok thank !
you forget some inputs :
iCustom(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,indicator_name,"",Pair1,Pair2,"",MAperiod,MAmethod,Devperiod,"",MAFastperiod,MAFastmethod, buff,bar_);
don't forget the comment like ======= MA slow settings ========== count for 1 param
you forget some inputs :
how embarrassing, absolutely right. thank you!
