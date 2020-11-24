unknown agents !
Birkimson Varzxorani :
hello guys, who are these agents? i dont know them and i have not connected my PC to any copmuter !
These are your local network agents. But their number (which greatly exceeds the number of cores of your processor) indicates that you previously performed some experiments with local network agents (it was you who added agents).
Just remove those local network agents (right click).
Vladimir Karputov:problem solved. thanks pal
These are your local network agents. But their number (which greatly exceeds the number of cores of your processor) indicates that you previously performed some experiments with local network agents (it was you who added agents).
Just remove those local network agents (right click).
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hello guys, who are these agents? i dont know them and i have not connected my PC to any copmuter !