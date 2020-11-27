Indicators: Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram
Congratulations for the idea, this is well done. This is actually pretty strong
yelo:
Congratulations for the idea, this is well done. This is actually pretty strong
Congratulations for the idea, this is well done. This is actually pretty strong
TKS Guys!!
hello. Thank you for indicator, some crosses contradict each other, can you tell me how to use please ?
Abu Ridwaan:
hello. Thank you for indicator, some crosses contradict each other, can you tell me how to use please ?
hello. Thank you for indicator, some crosses contradict each other, can you tell me how to use please ?
Can you take a screenshot to see what is wrong??
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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram:
Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line
Author: Hung Wen Lin