Indicators: Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram

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Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram:

Use the intersection of two moving average lines to draw a vertical line

Doulble MA Cross Draw Histogram

Author: Hung Wen Lin

 
Congratulations for the idea, this is well done. This is actually pretty strong 
 
yelo:
Congratulations for the idea, this is well done. This is actually pretty strong 

TKS Guys!!

 
hello. Thank you for indicator, some crosses contradict each other, can you tell me how to use please ?
 
Abu Ridwaan:
hello. Thank you for indicator, some crosses contradict each other, can you tell me how to use please ?

Can you take a screenshot to see what is wrong??

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