Build 2692 debugger bug

The attached script causes a stack overflow in the debugger but not in release mode. It's using the standard library.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      ProjectName |
//|                                      Copyright 2020, CompanyName |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
namespace a {
#include <Generic/hashset.mqh>
void OnStart(void) {
    CHashSet <int> set;
    for(int i = 0; i < 1000; i++)
        set.Add(i);
    printf("elements %d", set.Count());
    set.Add(1);
}

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Anonymous3 Geek :
Error



Vladimir Karputov:



They are. I just don't know what happens in between me clicking upload, and the pic getting to the website
 
image button

Up loading images works fine for me.

Attaching an image works fine for me.

Files:
fx-attachfile.png  6 kb
William Roeder:
Up loading images works fine for me.
I added the file as an attachment.
Has anyone else confirmed the bug?
Edit:Seems both my chrome and Firefox browsers are compromised. (Different PCs btw)
Hey Geek. The problem is with the Generic stl library. You can take a look at it, or do without.
