How to send out signal?
I just created my 1sy signal service. How do I send out my 1st trading signal? Also, How do I unlock it so people can subscribe? Thanks
William L Martin Jr:
I just created my 1sy signal service. How do I send out my 1st trading signal? Also, How do I unlock it so people can subscribe? Thanks
I just created my 1sy signal service. How do I send out my 1st trading signal? Also, How do I unlock it so people can subscribe? Thanks
You don't send out any signals, you simply trade and anyone who subscribes to your signal, will copy your trades.
You need to make your signal public first, in order to be visible, searchable, rated and ranked (later for these last 2).
Eleni Anna Branou:How do I make my signals public?
You don't send out any signals, you simply trade and anyone who subscribes to your signal, will copy your trades.
You need to make your signal public first, in order to be visible, searchable, rated and ranked (later for these last 2).
William L Martin Jr:
How do I make my signals public?
How do I make my signals public?
Go to your signal's settings, upper right corner edit and make it public.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register