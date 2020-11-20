How to send out signal?

I just created my 1sy signal service. How do I send out my 1st trading signal? Also, How do I unlock it so people can subscribe? Thanks
 
William L Martin Jr:
I just created my 1sy signal service. How do I send out my 1st trading signal? Also, How do I unlock it so people can subscribe? Thanks

You don't send out any signals, you simply trade and anyone who subscribes to your signal, will copy your trades.

You need to make your signal public first, in order to be visible, searchable, rated and ranked (later for these last 2).

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You don't send out any signals, you simply trade and anyone who subscribes to your signal, will copy your trades.

You need to make your signal public first, in order to be visible, searchable, rated and ranked (later for these last 2).

How do I make my signals public?
 
William L Martin Jr:
How do I make my signals public?

Go to your signal's settings, upper right corner edit and make it public.


