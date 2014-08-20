Coding For OrderCheck()

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I have used 'How To Write An Expert Adviser' to create my own Expert Adviser. A recent MT5 update has caused some warnings because I believe I have OrderSend() without OrderCheck(). Does anyone know how to code the OrderCheck() function? The documentation provided is not sufficiently clear to work out the coding.
 
7007903:
I have used 'How To Write An Expert Adviser' to create my own Expert Adviser. A recent MT5 update has caused some warnings because I believe I have OrderSend() without OrderCheck(). Does anyone know how to code the OrderCheck() function? The documentation provided is not sufficiently clear to work out the coding.

And your post is not sufficient to work out helping you

Which warnings ? Please show the relevant code.

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