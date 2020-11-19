iCustom function problem MQL5
Gabriel Oliveira: I'm not able to get the values of the vwap indicator, does anyone know why?
Your image show the indicator contains three (3) numeric parameters (enumerations). You are passing three (3) bogus strings.
The easiest way to get the numbers, is to save a template and then look inside (notepad) to get them.
