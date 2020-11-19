iCustom function problem MQL5

I'm not able to get the values ​​of the vwap indicator, does anyone know why?

h_vwap = iCustom(Symbol(), Period(), "VWAP_Simple 2.00","Close price", "Daily", "Tick volume");

params indicator = 

Your image show the indicator contains three (3) numeric parameters (enumerations). You are passing three (3) bogus strings.

The easiest way to get the numbers, is to save a template and then look inside (notepad) to get them.

 
how to know what value each parameter of this corresponds?
 
params indicator = ***

Gabriel Oliveira: how to know what value each parameter of this corresponds?

Answered in #1

