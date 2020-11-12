Strategy Testeer

New comment
 
Maybe someone could help me out?! I have installed MT5 now 3 times, and in all 3 versions I could not start a full Strategy Tester either wit Ctrl+R or throught the menu. Only 3 items are displayed Overview, Agents and Journal. All other are missing. Appreciate any guidance how to solve it since re-installing is not an option. Thx.
 

This is the stragery tester  in my MT5:

You should check Internet Explorer (IE), because IE is used in the tabs (Market tab, Signals tab, etc) in Metatrader so IE should be installed on computer with the latest version (I am having version 11).

New comment