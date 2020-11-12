Strategy Testeer
Maybe someone could help me out?! I have installed MT5 now 3 times, and in all 3 versions I could not start a full Strategy Tester either wit Ctrl+R or throught the menu. Only 3 items are displayed Overview, Agents and Journal. All other are missing. Appreciate any guidance how to solve it since re-installing is not an option. Thx.
- Meta Trader 5 Strategy Tester not downloadable - The Full MQL5 program downloads instead
- Signal_Bars_v7
- Metatrader Strategy tester 5 Performance issue
This is the stragery tester in my MT5:
You should check Internet Explorer (IE), because IE is used in the tabs (Market tab, Signals tab, etc) in Metatrader so IE should be installed on computer with the latest version (I am having version 11).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register