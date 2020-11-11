Successful authentication! But can't found "Publish button" ?

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I am sure that it is not my fault. The file is normal. I have been notified that the verification has been passed

and I can apply for the release of this product, but the release button does not appear.

Trying other browsers does not work too. How to solve this problem? Looking forward to your reply


Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5 Help
Productivity - USA - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The productivity index measures the output produced for each hour of labor worked. This indicator is useful for predicting inflation and output growth. If the cost of labor increases respective to the increase of productivity, and, moreover, if the increase in production costs is unlikely, then it will not cause inflation. It has a significant...
 
Tiecheng Fu:

I am sure that it is not my fault. The file is normal. I have been notified that the verification has been passed

and I can apply for the release of this product, but the release button does not appear.

Trying other browsers does not work too. How to solve this problem? Looking forward to your reply


It should be the moderator who responded to my question, which was automatically fixed, thank you very much!

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