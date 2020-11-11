Successful authentication! But can't found "Publish button" ?
Tiecheng Fu:
I am sure that it is not my fault. The file is normal. I have been notified that the verification has been passed
and I can apply for the release of this product, but the release button does not appear.
Trying other browsers does not work too. How to solve this problem? Looking forward to your reply
It should be the moderator who responded to my question, which was automatically fixed, thank you very much!
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I am sure that it is not my fault. The file is normal. I have been notified that the verification has been passed
and I can apply for the release of this product, but the release button does not appear.
Trying other browsers does not work too. How to solve this problem? Looking forward to your reply