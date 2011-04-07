Optimization ini file
Hi all,
I am wondering if all parameters are fully documented in MT5 terminal help file. I found all the parameters in Client Terminal user guide --> Client Terminal --> Getting Started --> Terminal Start --> Additionnal parameters, but I am looking for the name of the parameter if I want to run foward test. The parameter which correspond to the following field :
if we choose custom, what the name of the field where we can set the date?
Regards,
Olivier
Hi Alexvd,
Thanks for the reply, is it planned to be added? If we can not select the date, can we select the forward mode (1/2, 1/3, 1/4)? What the parameter name?
Regards,
Olivier
Perhaps this is not supported...but it worked for me.
Run a Forward Mode optimization, then look at TERMINAL_PATH\config\terminal.ini. Look at the settings under [Tester]. You should find everything you need.
We've decided to add 2 new parameters into INI file.
ForwardMode and ForwardDate will available in next build.
We've decided to add 2 new parameters into INI file.
ForwardMode and ForwardDate will available in next build.
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Hi all,
I am wondering if all parameters are fully documented in MT5 terminal help file. I found all the parameters in Client Terminal user guide --> Client Terminal --> Getting Started --> Terminal Start --> Additionnal parameters, but I am looking for the name of the parameter if I want to run foward test. The parameter which correspond to the following field :
if we choose custom, what the name of the field where we can set the date?
Regards,
Olivier