Slow Stochastic for MT4

Hello folks, I should need to use slow stochastic in a new strategy I'm testing
 
Re the MT4 , Is there separate indicators for slow and fast stochastic individually, than what is available in the MT4?. If so please give me information. 

If not how to use the available stochastic indicator to get the slower version?

Thanks in advance to the MetaTrader4 community.



 
MicheleMS:
"slow-stoch"

"sss"

Here are 2 versions,upper by Nick Bilak

but i dont see any difference as you can see in example picture

the lowest SW (sub window) built in stoch and upper both are slow stoch's,almost all with same parameters

i think a user can define slow/fast by parameters used/applied

1

