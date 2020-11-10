Slow Stochastic for MT4
MicheleMS:
Hello folks, I should need to use slow stochastic in a new strategy I'm testing
Hello folks, I should need to use slow stochastic in a new strategy I'm testing
Re the MT4 , Is there separate indicators for slow and fast stochastic individually, than what is available in the MT4?. If so please give me information.
If not how to use the available stochastic indicator to get the slower version?
Thanks in advance to the MetaTrader4 community.
"slow-stoch"
"sss"
Here are 2 versions,upper by Nick Bilak
but i dont see any difference as you can see in example picture
the lowest SW (sub window) built in stoch and upper both are slow stoch's,almost all with same parameters
i think a user can define slow/fast by parameters used/applied
Files:
slow-stoch.mq4 2 kb
sss.mq4 3 kb
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If not how to use the available stochastic indicator to get the slower version?
Thanks in advance to the MetaTrader4 community.