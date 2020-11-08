CRect - Reference guide totally wrong ????
...\MQL5\Include\Controls\Rect.mqh
Carl it's exactly what you see on the right hand side. It's the Rect.mqh file but i don't see any functions named Left() , Format() etc there's anything. SetBound() is the only one available. It seams like Metaquotes didn't udpate the guide after an upgrade....don't know
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Hi Guys,
Does anybody know where are CRect methods described inside the reference ?
Thank you very much indeed