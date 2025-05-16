Indicators: SSL Channel Chart - page 2
I've noticed that the lines have issues rendering sometimes when a new chart loads, or more commonly, when the Period / timeframe is changed.
For example:
I've been playing around with the code to see if I can find the issue, but I'm curious if anyone else have run into this or might know where to look first