Copied trade not updating
Hi,
the trade copied by my signal has not updated for over 12 hours even though it updates on the signal provider's page when i check. Also, the chart of the currency pair has not moved. I have tried restarting, and opening a new instance of the chart. I checked my journal it says 'synchronization is successful.
I checked the currency chart on trading view and the price is currently 79.017
Any ideas why this is? Also, will this affect my earnings?
Then you have a trading account connection problem.
Check your account number, master password and broker/server and login again.
Thanks for you reply. I have checked account number, master password and broker/server. I signed out and back in again successfully. Please note. other charts work fine - just USDRUB not working.
Notice how USDRUB is black.
Here's what's noted in my Journal after successfully signing in.
Are you sure that you have USDRUB enabled in MT5 >> View >> Symbols?
It seems to be enabled. The copied trade was working fine before it froze.
Do you know if this will this affect my copied trade?
This is not a signal copying issue, but a trading account one.
Contact your broker.
