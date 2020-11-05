Copied trade not updating

Hi, 

the trade copied by my signal has not updated for over 12 hours even though it updates on the signal provider's page when i check. Also, the chart of the currency pair has not moved. I have tried restarting, and opening a new instance of the chart. I checked my journal it says 'synchronization is successful.


I checked the currency chart on trading view and the price is currently 79.017

Any ideas why this is? Also, will this affect my earnings?

 
benbassee:

Then you have a trading account connection problem.

Check your account number, master password and broker/server and login again.

 
Thanks for you reply. I have checked account number, master password and broker/server. I signed out and back in again successfully. Please note. other charts work fine - just USDRUB not working.

Notice how USDRUB is black.

Here's what's noted in my Journal after successfully signing in.

 
Are you sure that you have USDRUB enabled in MT5 >> View >> Symbols?

 
It seems to be enabled. The copied trade was working fine before it froze.

Do you know if this will this affect my copied trade?

 
This is not a signal copying issue, but a trading account one.

Contact your broker.

 
Copied trade working again. Guess the break was caused by huge gap. 

Thank you!

