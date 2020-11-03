How to clean out my MQL5 VPS?

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I have been using an EA on mt4 via the MQL5 VPS.

I wish to stop trading for a couple of days during the US elections.

I have disconnected my EA and my charts are clear. Yet it is still trading.

So I assume that the MQL5 VPS is still trading the account. 

How do I clear all EAs from my MQL5 VPS.?? 

(I want stop the VPS from trading...BUT I also want to clear all the EAs and start clean after the elections)



 
Synchronize (migrate) one open chart without EA attached.
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