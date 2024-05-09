Vps

I have been using mql5 vps for 1 month and it is about to run out.  I want to extend more, how to do?
 
Quoc Huy:
You can set your MQL5 VPS subscription at automatically renew and make sure you have enough funds into your MQL5 account.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

i did this last week, but have now got a notice that my vps sub is about to run out. I have confirmed now that Automatic renew has a tick in front of it. Will my vps renew despite the notice that it is ending?

note that on my subscriptions it says ending date is in few days, but i have ticked automatic renew and on the vps page in mt5 it says "with prolongation" beside the plan title, and enabled beside Auto Renewal.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

If you have ticked the auto renewal option, it will be renewed and then it will write the new expiration date at the subscription details.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

it renewed despite the notice, and then the new expiry date was added -- as you said.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

The sub i paid for was 1 month. But how do i change this to the 3 or 6 month? -- to start from end of current period.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

You can't change it, if you want to change to a different subscription plan you will need to cancel and start again with your preffered period.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

do I click the button "stop" button on the vps page? or do I need to click "Cancel Subscription" on the subscription page -- in the image above?

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

You need to cancel the subscription, but if you do so you will lose any remaining time of your newly renewed subscription and this will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes for future use.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

i am planning on cancelling the 1 month service at end of current period or day before the end, and then to create new 6 month sub.

Can I do this in short time/sequence? or do I need to wait a few hours before creating the new subscription?

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i am planning on cancelling the 1 month service at end of current period or day before the end, and then to create new 6 month sub.

Yes you can do it quickly, preferably over the weekend when no trading takes place (unless you are trading cryptos).

