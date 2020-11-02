What is STORAGE?
Mohammad Golzar:Go to their website and ask them.
My broker charges me fees that appear in my trading history as buy orders called "STORAGE" when some positions remain open during weekends with negative profit.
My broker charges me fees that appear in my trading history as buy orders called "STORAGE" when some positions remain open during weekends with negative profit.
Is it normal? Since it affects my statistics such as win rate, why it doesn't use commission or swap?
Anonymous3 Geek:Thanks. But have you saw something like this with other brokers? Is it normal?
Go to their website and ask them.
Go to their website and ask them.
Mohammad Golzar:Noe that exact version, but it closely resembles swaps
Thanks. But have you saw something like this with other brokers? Is it normal?
Thanks. But have you saw something like this with other brokers? Is it normal?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it normal? Since it affects my statistics such as win rate, why it doesn't use commission or swap?