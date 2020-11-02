What is STORAGE?

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My broker charges me fees that appear in my trading history as buy orders called "STORAGE" when some positions remain open during weekends with negative profit.

Is it normal? Since it affects my statistics such as win rate, why it doesn't use commission or swap? 


[Deleted]  
Mohammad Golzar:
My broker charges me fees that appear in my trading history as buy orders called "STORAGE" when some positions remain open during weekends with negative profit.

Is it normal? Since it affects my statistics such as win rate, why it doesn't use commission or swap? 


Go to their website and ask them.
 
Anonymous3 Geek:
Go to their website and ask them.
Thanks. But have you saw something like this with other brokers? Is it normal? 
[Deleted]  
Mohammad Golzar:
Thanks. But have you saw something like this with other brokers? Is it normal? 
Noe that exact version, but it closely resembles swaps
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