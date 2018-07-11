values from volume_Real and volume_tick
I already suggest you to read the iVolumes documentation, did you ? It's all explain with a code examples.
You have to use your indicator handle with CopyBuffer().
//--- fill a part of the iVolumesBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,volume_buffer)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iVolumes indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); }
I already suggest you to read the iVolumes documentation, did you ? It's all explain with a code examples.
You have to use your indicator handle with CopyBuffer().
hi again
yes, of course yes.. I read that...
but I tried this... of course I think this is so wrong :(
int buffer_num=0; int star_pos=0; int count=0; double array[]; int volumenreal = iVolumes (_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, VOLUME_REAL); int precio= CopyBuffer(volumenreal,buffer_num, star_pos, count, array); Print(precio); // this print -1 or 1
really thanks
Diego
pd. I'm trying to take this value in Expert Advisor NOT in a indicator
yhoyo:
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Ok you read but it seems you don't understood what your read.
int buffer_num=0; int star_pos=0; int count=1; double array[]; int volume_handle = iVolumes (_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, VOLUME_REAL); int copied= CopyBuffer(volume_handle,buffer_num, star_pos, count, array); if(copied==-1) // error else Print(array[0]); // this will print the volume of candle 0
hi again
int count=0;
What is int count = 0 ?
If the variable count is the amount of bars from which you will copy the data, then no data will be copied .... try to set count = 1 or more to have anything copied into your array.
Ok you read but it seems you don't understood what your read.
What is int count = 0 ?
If the variable count is the amount of bars from which you will copy the data, then no data will be copied .... try to set count = 1 or more to have anything copied into your array.
hi, how are you? really thanks for all your help
I was using int count=0 because I was thinking that was the first data in the array, and yes! I forget to create the array first... I was thinking that all data was avalaible directly
may be the answere for this next cuestion is "no".. but I need to ask...
do you know if I can discriminate between sales orders and purchase orders using the volume_real data or another information?
thanks again
Please, could anyone help me?
I'm trying to use the code below, but always return 0
int vol_filter() { int volumes = iVolumes(_Symbol,PERIOD_M30,VOLUME_REAL); double vol_buffer[]; int result; result = CopyBuffer( volumes ,0,0,1, vol_buffer ); if (result == -1) return (0); else result = vol_buffer[0]; return (result); }
Please, could anyone help me?
I'm trying to use the code below, but always return 0
Hi there.
I had the same problems.
Try your code with VOLUME_TICK , so i think it is working. At me only is working with VOLUME_TICK , if i take VOLUME_REAL i get 0 like you
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hi, how are you??
I want to obtain the values from
int volumenreal = iVolumes (_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, VOLUME_REAL);
int volumentics = iVolumes (_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, VOLUME_TICK);
this is the result I get in the chart... but I need a little help... how I can return the values that show the indicators??
If I use Print(volumenreal); that show 12.. and Print(volumentics); that show 13... I'm confused
really thanks
Diego