Hey guys, Ask about Dow.
How do you determine Dow via ZigZag indicator, which settings best for you?
If you want to find out best setting for zig zag, i must say always best setting of popular indicators are default setting in zig zag case 12 5 3.
But if you want to see more high and low points you can use 5,3,3 too.
Red zig zag drawn by default setting 12 5 3
Yellow zig zag drawn by 5 3 3 , where you can see more high and low points
ZigZag deviation value is not actually working. Even if you put 100 or 1 or whatever it is not changing anything. When the depth and backstep are lower then more turning points will appear. This indicator also repaints and I don't really like it. There are non repainting verion online which actually also repaint.
Ali walid:
Double ZigZag (no repaint) - indicator for MetaTrader 4Fractal ZigZag (never repaints) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Double ZigZag (no repaint)
- www.mql5.com
This indicator is very simple: it shows signals triggered using two different ZigZag indicators (fast and slow) without any filtering. It does never -ever- repaint a past signal and therefore is useful to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator -which does repaint- as a trading tool over time. As you can see, many signals are repainted...
