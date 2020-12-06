Hey guys, Ask about Dow.

How do you determine Dow via ZigZag indicator, which settings best for you?
 

If you want to find out best setting for zig zag, i must say always best setting of popular indicators are default setting in zig zag case 12 5 3.

But if you want to see more high and low points you can use 5,3,3 too.

Red zig zag drawn by default setting 12 5 3

Yellow zig zag drawn by 5 3 3 , where you can see more high and low points


 
ZigZag deviation value is not actually working. Even if you put 100 or 1 or whatever it is not changing anything. When the depth and backstep are lower then more turning points will appear. This indicator also repaints and I don't really like it. There are non repainting verion online which actually also repaint.
 

Ali walid:
Double ZigZag (no repaint) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Fractal ZigZag (never repaints) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is very simple: it shows signals triggered using two different ZigZag indicators (fast and slow) without any filtering. It does never -ever- repaint a past signal and therefore is useful to study the real behavior of the ZigZag indicator -which does repaint- as a trading tool over time. As you can see, many signals are repainted...
